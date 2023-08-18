Tower of Terror ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios reopens after it was temporarily down

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BAY LAKE, Fla. — The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios has since reopened after it was down Friday afternoon.

The ride was down temporarily but has since reopened, according to WFTV.

The Reedy Creek Fire Department said, according to the news outlet that crews did not respond to the ride to help with the evacuation.

Each of the guests was safely removed from the ride and no one was injured.

It is unclear why or how the ride got stuck.

WFTV reached out to Walt Disney World for more details about the incident with the Tower of Terror ride.

