Fire rescue helicopter crashes into triplex

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — At least two people were hurt when a fire rescue helicopter crashed into a Florida triplex.

The Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue helicopter crashed Monday morning in Pompano Beach.

Video of the helicopter moments before the crash shows it being followed by a trail of black smoke and then spinning out of control, WFLA reported.

Two people were injured and were taken to an area hospital, The Associated Press reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration said three people were on board the helicopter, ABC News reported.

Officials did not say if the people who were taken to the hospital were on the ground or in the aircraft.

But witness video showed two men who appeared to be part of the helicopter crew climbing from the roof of the building, WTVJ reported.

WSVN is reporting that family members said two additional people who lived in the building were taken to a hospital as well.

While the triplex has been left with a gaping hole in the roof, a school is mere blocks away from the crash and it was not damaged in the crash, Broward County School officials told WSVN.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, WTVJ reported.