‘Florida Man’ games to feature ‘evading arrest’ obstacle course; Category 5 cash grab

'Florida Man' event set for February FILE PHOTO: If you fancy yourself a "Florida man, then you may be interested in the first “Florida Man Games,” set for St. Augustine in February. (Cindy Larson/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Can you evade arrest, rock a mullet, grab cash inside a Category 5-like hurricane booth? Do it all in the same run?

Then there is a good chance you are a Florida man – at least at heart if not by location.

And, if you are, you may be interested in the first “Florida Man Games,” set for St. Augustine in February.

According to a story from The Associated Press, the list of events will bear no resemblance at all to the upcoming Olympic Games but will hold a sometimes accurate mirror up to the Sunshine State.

Events that will be included in the games include the “Evading Arrest Obstacle Course” where contestants jump over fences and through yards while being chased by real police officers; the Category 5 Cash Grab where contestants snatch as much cash as they can while in a booth with high winds blowing on them, and, in what is sure to be a fan favorite, “A catalytic converter, 2 bikes, and a handful of copper pipes: Race against time.”

According to the organizers, the games play off the state’s reputation for wacky news stories that often start off with, “A Florida man was (arrested, rescued, trapped ….).”

The games will be held Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, beginning at 10 a.m. EST at Francis Field in St. Augustine, and will include several events that feature alligators.

If you are interested in tickets, you can click here for more information.