Former Bengals WR Jordan Shipley hospitalized with severe burns after ranch accident

FILE PHOTO: In this handout image provided by the NFL, Jordan Shipley of the Cincinnati Bengals poses for his NFL headshot circa 2011 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images)

Former Bengals wide receiver Jordan Shipley was injured in an accident on his Texas ranch and has been hospitalized with severe burns.

The University of Texas released a statement that said he was working on a machine that caught fire, burning him. He was taken to a local hospital and then flown to Austin, Texas, where he was in critical but stable condition on Tuesday night, NBC Sports reported.

KXAN said he had third-degree burns over 20% of his body.

His father shared on Facebook that his son underwent surgery to treat the burns, adding, “The biggest threats at this point seem to be infections and pneumonia,” People magazine reported.

Shipley was a two-time All-American at Texas and was the Longhorns’ all-time leader. He was a third-round draft pick by the Bengals in 2010. He also spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Shipley retired in 2014, according to KXAN.

He is a husband and father of two young sons, People magazine reported.

