Former Cincinnati Bengals RB Rudi Johnson dies

Former NFL running back Rudi Johnson has died at the age of 45.

TMZ was the first to report Johnson’s death, saying that a family source told the gossip site of his death.

Police said he took his own life in Florida on Tuesday, TMZ reported.

The Bengals confirmed his death in a statement to WHIO, which read:

“The Cincinnati Bengals mourn the passing of former halfback Rudi Johnson, a Pro Bowler who played for the team from 2001-07 and is among the top rushers in franchise history.”

“Rudi was a fine person and an excellent running back for us,” Bengals president Mike Brown said in the statement. “He was dependable and productive as a player, and very popular among his teammates. Everyone liked him and saw him as a dear friend. We are deeply saddened by his passing.”

TMZ said he had been suffering from mental health issues and possibly Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy or CTE

The Bengals drafted Johnson in the fourth round in the 2001 draft, according to Sports Illustrated.

Over his eight-year career, seven with the Bengals and his final with the Detroit Lions, Johnson amassed 1,517 carries for 5,979 yards and 49 touchdowns, according to ESPN. He was also a Pro Bowler in 2004.

He holds the Bengals’ single-season franchise rushing record with 1,458 yards and the fourth all-time career yards in team history, the Bengals Wire said.

Johnson was born in Ettrick, Virginia and played football at Auburn University, where he was SEC Player of the Year in 2000.

The former football player founded the Rudi Johnson Foundation to help families and communities in 2005, according to Bengals Wire.

What is CTE?

CTE is a disease that attacks the brain and is most likely caused by repeated head injuries, killing the brain’s nerve cells, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The only way to diagnose CTE is after a person suspected of having it dies, and an autopsy is performed.

People who are in contact sports, including football players and boxers and in the military, where soldiers can be exposed to explosions, can develop it due to repeated head injuries they can suffer from, the Mayo Clinic said.

Symptoms of CTE are trouble thinking and trouble with emotions. There are also physical and behavioral symptoms that can show up years after the head trauma happened, the Mayo Clinic said.

There are no tests or cure for CTE.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

