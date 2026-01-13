Former Giants CB Sam Beal missing for 7 months; family pleads for answers

FILE PHOTO: New York Giants cornerback Sam Beal (34) at the line of scrimmage during the fourth quarter of the National Football League preseason game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The family of former New York Giants cornerback Sam Beal said they have not seen him in months.

They said Beal was last seen after dropping off his girlfriend and using her car. He called her, saying that he was on his way home from Virginia Beach. His family said he was supposed to go to work, but never arrived. That was in July, NBC Sports reported.

The car was found in Virginia Beach, with his shoes, socks and sand were left in the car. It was recovered by a member of his girlfriend’s family, WVEC reported.

He only had the clothes he was wearing and his wallet, The Mercury News reported.

Beal’s sister, Essence Zhane, posted to Facebook on Monday, “Tomorrow makes it 7 months since we’ve last heard from or seen my brother.

The post continued, “I’m not here to answer a bunch of why’s and how’s I just need this to land in the right direction to gain some form of answers or closure.”

Beal’s case was added to the Department of Justice’s National Missing and Unidentified Persons System on Oct. 16, three months after he was last heard from.

According to the database, Beal was 28 when he went missing, but is now 29, was 6-feet, 2 inches, and 185 pounds.

Beal was drafted by the New York Giants in the third round, as the team’s first overall pick of the 2018 supplemental draft.

He played nine games for the team in 2019 and 2021, opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Pro Football Reference.

