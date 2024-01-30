Former NBA guard Rajon Rondo arrested; faces gun, drug charges

Rajon Rondo

Charges filed FILE PHOTO: Rajon Rondo #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles during the second half of the Eastern Conference 2022 Play-In Tournament against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on April 12, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nets won 115-108. Rondo is facing charges after a traffic stop over the weekend. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Former NBA player Rajon Rondo is facing gun and drug charges after being arrested over the weekend.

>> Read more trending news

WDRB was the first to report Rondo’s arrest on Sunday.

A person called police after they said they saw a car driving recklessly in Bartholomew County, Indiana, WLKY reported.

State police told the television station that the NBA guard had been the subject of a traffic stop in Jackson County when the state trooper smelled marijuana. Law enforcement performed a search, saying they found a gun, a “personal use” of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana — all misdemeanors — and was transported to the county jail, where he posted $700 bond.

Rondo is not permitted to have a gun after having a no-contact court order filed against him in 2022, WDRB and WLKY reported.

An emergency protective order was dismissed after the “parties reached an agreement,” ESPN reported.

In 2022, a woman in Louisville, Kentucky, claimed that Rondo was at her home and threatening her with a gun, WLKY reported. The woman said she was worried for her children’s safety, claiming that Rondo had a history of “volatile, erratic [and] explosive behavior,” ESPN reported.

Rondo played for nine teams over his 16-year NBA career. He is a four-time All-Star and two-time champion with the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. His final season was 2021-2022 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sports Illustrated reported.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!