Former Steeler, Patriot Antonio Brown arrested, extradited from Dubai on attempted murder charge

FILE PHOTO: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Brown was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Dubai. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Retired NFL Super Bowl champion Antonio Brown has been extradited from Dubai to face charges of attempted murder.

The charge came from when he allegedly fired two shots from a security staffer’s gun at a man during a boxing match in May. Brown and the man, Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, had gotten into a fistfight earlier in the day. Nantambu told investigators one of the bullets grazed his neck, The Associated Press reported.

Brown said he was trying to protect himself from people who were trying to rob him, TMZ reported.

Police had detained brown after the shooting, but released him a few hours later.

ESPN reported that after his release, he posted to social media, “I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me. Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED. I will be talking to my legal council and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me.”

The arrest warrant for the all-pro wide receiver was issued on June 11.

Miami police spokesperson Mike Vega said U.S. Marshals in Dubai took Brown into custody before he was flown to Essex County, New Jersey, pending extradition to Miami.

It is not known how long Brown had been in Dubai and why he was taken to New Jersey first. But Brown had been posting to social media over the past few months from Dubai.

Vega told The Athletic, “He was taunting us on social media. We identified he was in Dubai, we let the Marshals know.”

A post on Brown’s account on Thursday read, “Handed over the keys to the socials and CTESPN to my team while I go through this fight for my innocence(.) Happy to showcase love & entertainment(.) All love & respect to everyone for the support(.),” The Athletic reported.

Brown faces a second-degree attempted murder charge, which could bring up to 15 years in prison and $10,000 fine.

Brown spent most of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but played for the New England Patriots and won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He played one game for the Patriots in 2019 before he was accused by a trainer of rape and sexual assault and the team released him. The NFL suspended him for the first eight games of the 2020 season. The Allegheny County district attorney did not prosecute the case because the statute of limitations had expired. Brown and the trainer settled a civil case, The Athletic reported.

He has had several run-ins with the law, including being accused of battery of a moving truck driver, domestic violence charges and failure to pay child support, ESPN reported.

When he played with the Buccaneers, he took off his jersey, shoulder pads and gloves and ran from the field during a game against the New York Jets in 2021, “effectively ending his football career,” ESPN said.

© 2025 Cox Media Group