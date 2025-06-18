Former Truist employee sues bank for discrimination over ‘Chucky’ doll

FILE PHOTO: Chucky with doll in a scene from the film 'Child's Play', 1988. A North Carolina woman is suing Truist bank for discrimination over an incident where she said a manager left a Chucky doll on her chair that caused her to suffer from PTSD. (Photo by United Artists/Getty Images)

A North Carolina woman is suing Truist Bank over discrimination and retaliation claims.

The woman was a Relationship Banker at a Rocky Mount, North Carolina, branch when she “was subjected to discrimination and retaliation based on her being a qualified individual with disabilities."

She said she has "a diagnosis of major depressive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, and autoimmune disorder vitiligo," and bank employees knew about her diagnosis, court records said.

But during the last week of her new hire training, her manager placed “a Chucky doll - the doll that kills people” on her office chair, interfering with her training. She said the doll’s placement “caused harm” to her disabilities, caused her medical conditions to worsen and forced her to “seek immediate medical attention.” She also said the manager laughed when he saw her reaction to the doll.

She had to go on medical leave for eight weeks and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after the alleged incident, court records said.

The woman said she has a fear of dolls and that the fear negatively affected her condition, adding that she had told her manager about it when he had invited her to his home for a team cookout.

Once her medical leave was complete, she said she was placed under another manager in another office. That manager was aware of the incident.

During one workday, the woman found a fraudulent check and after the discovery, she said the new manager made a joke in front of her, saying that the employee was “fraudulent vigilant,” and the team laughed. She told her manager’s boss that the joke was offensive to her during a meeting, adding that despite doing her job satisfactorily in her opinion, she was being held at a different level because of her disabilities.

She said she was given a “performance concerns document” by her manager. The woman then contacted the district manager about the document and her concerns.

The woman said she had several panic attacks after other meetings with her manager and her manager’s boss over working hours and lunch breaks. Eventually, the woman “was taken out of work for treatment of her disabilities.”

The woman said she is a member of a protected class and was discriminated against based on her disabilities by her supervisors and that Truist is liable for "liable for its negligent supervision and retention of those employees."

The woman is asking for compensatory damages, back pay and fees, for "for the humiliation, embarrassment, emotional distress and mental anguish." She also requested a jury trial, according to court documents.

WSOC contacted Truist, which is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, for a comment on the lawsuit but did not hear back.

