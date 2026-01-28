Gene Hackman’s Santa Fe home, where he died, finds buyer within days of being listed for sale

FILE PHOTO: Gene Hackman arrives at the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, CA on January 19, 2003. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images.

SANTA FE, N.M. — The home where Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead may have a new owner after being on the market for only a few days.

Realtor.com reported that the Santa Fe compound was listed on Jan. 16, and it was under a contingent offer on Jan. 27.

A contingent offer means that an offer has been accepted, but there are several conditions that need to be met before closing.

During the process, other potential buyers can typically view the home and make offers on the property, Realtor.com explained.

The initial asking price was $6.25 million, The Wall Street Journal reported. It was listed by Sotheby’s International Realty.

The property covers 53 acres and was purchased by the actor in the 1990s. He was rarely seen outside of the home. Hackman had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

The couple was found dead last year in the home; their partially mummified remains were discovered on Feb. 26 by maintenance and security workers, The Associated Press reported.

A medical examiner said Arakawa likely died on Feb. 11 from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. Hackman, who suffered from the advanced stages of Alzheimer’s and was probably not aware that his wife had died and likely passed away from a heart condition on Feb. 18.

Her remains were found in a bathroom, and he was found in the home’s entryway.

Both deaths were ruled natural causes, the AP reported.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the home had been emptied of the couple’s personal effects and professionally staged

The real estate agents told the newspaper that the home was priced “based on what we felt was the fair market value.”

They also only showed it to anyone who was interested in the property after they went through a vetting process, Realtor.com reported.

©2026 Cox Media Group