Georgia student earns college degree before receiving high school diploma

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia student is far ahead of her classmates. She already has a college degree under her belt as she prepares for her high school graduation.

NeeAli Scott, 17, a senior at Savannah Arts Academy, walked across the stage on Monday evening to receive her high school diploma, WJCL-TV reported.

Several weeks ago, Scott earned an associate of science degree at Savannah State University.

“I really just wanted to get as much education, a college education, as I can now for free,” Scott told the television station. “In the state of Georgia, you get 30 credits free. So that’s already half of the associate’s degree.”

According to the Savannah State University website, students pursuing an associate of science degree must take 42 core credit hours, plus 18 hours in courses that are relevant to their chosen degree program.

Scott began pursuing her college degree with dual enrollment as she worked toward becoming a cardiothoracic surgeon, WJCL reported.

“Definitely, some classes gave me a little more of a challenge than others,” she told the television station.

Because Savannah State did not offer all of the classes she needed, Scott said she also took some courses at Georgia Southern University.

Scott, who lives on the south side of Savannah, said she has bigger plans after earning her four-year degree.

" I would like to work in an inner-city hospital and give back to the youth here in Savannah or wherever I may end up,” she told WJCL.

She has not decided where to continue her education but added that her top options are Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), according to the television station.

