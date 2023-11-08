‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ teaser trailer released

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire The firehouse freezes over in New York City in Columbia Picture's "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire." (Courtesy of Sony Pictures)

There’s a chill in the air that could be from the fall temps or from something a bit sinister.

Sony dropped the teaser trailer for the latest installment of the “Ghostbusters” story — “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.”

Unlike the previous outing where Paul Rudd was a victim of vengeful spirits in “Afterlife,” he’s part of the ghost-busting team alongside “Stranger Things” Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace and original stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts. They are also joined by Carrie Coon, Patton Oswalt and Kumail Nanjiani.

William Atherton, who played Walter Peck in the original film, returns to the role, according to the cast listing on IMDB.

People magazine reported that the new stars go back to New York City and the iconic firehouse where the original team has built a research lab to take their jobs to the next level.

“But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age,” according to the official synopsis.

“Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” is the fifth film in the franchise, Variety reported. It is scheduled to be released on March 29.

