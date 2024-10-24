Goldfish no more? Popular kids’ snack crackers will be known as Chilean Sea Bass temporarily

New name for Goldfish Goldfish crackers are getting a new name. (New Africa - stock.adobe.com)

The Goldfish name is getting flushed temporarily.

The popular snack crackers that kids love to devour will be getting a name change to show that the snacks can be for adults too, USA Today reported.

The cheesy crackers will be called Chilean Sea Bass temporarily, to try to court Millennials and Gen Z’ers.

“We know the love for Goldfish spans all ages. Chilean Sea Bass is a playful nod to adults that the iconic fish-shaped snack is for grown-up tastes too,” Goldfish Vice President Danielle Brown said in the announcement.

The renamed crackers can be ordered online at the cost of two bags for $7.38. But you have to act quickly, the fish-shaped crackers are stocked at 9 a.m. ET, according to the site. They’re only available through Oct. 30, USA Today reported.

They will not be available in stores, CNN reported.

As the photos show, the Chilean Sea Bass variety look identical to the normal Goldfish crackers except for the name on the bag. There is also a note on the bag that reads, “If you like these Chilean Sea Bass, you’ll love Goldfish because that’s what they are, they’re Goldfish.”

This isn’t the first time Goldfish tried to court older consumers. It has also rolled out the Old Bay and Frank’s Red Hot seasoned crackers, USA Today reported.

The company also introduced Crisps that are similar to potato chips and a larger fish called Mega Bites, CNN reported.





