Grazer wins Fat Bear Week

Fat bear week

Queen of Fat Bear Week 128 Grazer was overwhelmingly chosen as the winner of the 2023 Fat Bear Week (F. Jimenez/Katmai National Park & Preserve/Flickr)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

We now know who wears the Fat Bear crown.

>> Read more trending news

When all of the votes were counted, 128 Grazer beat out 32 Chunk to win the championship.

Katmai National Park & Preserve said “The gutsy girl grounded the guy with a gut,” and will be added to the “Hall of Chompions.”

Voters have spoken LOUDLY. (You practically screamed at us.) We have our 2023 #FatBearWeek winner: 128 Grazer! 🥳 The...

Posted by Katmai National Park & Preserve on Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Past winners of both the junior and adult competitions include:

  • 2014 - 480 Otis
  • 2015 - 409 Beadnose
  • 2016 - 480 Otis
  • 2017 - 480 Otis
  • 2018 - 409 Beadnose
  • 2019 - 435 Holly
  • 2020 - 747
  • 2021 - Fat Bear Junior: 132′s spring cub. Fat Bear Week 2021: 480 Otis
  • 2022 - Fat Bear Junior: 909′s yearling. Fat Bear Week 2022: 747
  • 2023 - Fat Bear Junior: 806′s spring cub. Fat Bear Week 2023: 128 Grazer

Fat Bear Week is an annual celebration where bears are voted upon not only for fun to name a champion but to also shine a light on the Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska.

It also highlights how bears prepare for their months-long hibernation, packing on pounds before they crawl into their cozy spots for a long nap.

Bears have to eat about a year’s worth of food in six months since while they’re sleeping over the next few months they will be using up their fat reserves. The animals end up losing about a third of their body weight.

Image 1 of 31
Fat bear week

Fat Bear Week 2023 32 Chunk (Skinny) (K. Moore/Katmai National Park & Preserve/Flickr)

Latest headlines:
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!