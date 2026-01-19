Gym jealousy: Woman accused of hurling 25-pound weight at perceived love rival

File photo. A woman is accused of throwing a 25-pound weight at another woman at a Houston-area gym.

SPRING, Texas — A Texas woman is accused of threatening and attempting to strike another woman with a 25-pound weight at a fitness center, authorities said.

According to the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office and Harris County online court records, Aralyn Martinez, 24, of Humble, was arrested on Jan. 7. She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony.

In a social media post, Constable Mark Herman wrote that deputies responded to an aggravated assault call at the 24 Hour Fitness business in Spring. Herman said that Martinez allegedly was angered after observing a woman she believed was involved with her boyfriend.

Authorities said Martinez and the other woman did not know one another and just happened to be using the gym at the same time, KHOU reported.

Herman wrote that Martinez saw the woman working out on the gym floor, grabbed a 25-pound weight plate and moved toward the victim.

“During the altercation, the suspect threw a weighted plate toward the complainant’s head, attempting to cause injury,” Herman wrote.

The alleged victim was able to move out of the way and avoided serious injury.

“Not very often with weights and not very often at a gym,” Precinct 4 Capt. Juan Flores told KHOU. “We do know a 25-pound weight, or any weight, can be a deadly weapon depending on where you hit the person.”

Flores told the television station that people nearby the two women were able to restore calm. Martinez subsequently left the gym but was arrested later in the day.

Martinez was released after posting $1,000 bond, court records show. The court ordered that she must stay at least 200 feet away from the alleged victim’s residence and workplace.

