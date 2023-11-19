‘Happens more than you think’: Turns out cougar that was spotted was actually a house cat

Turns out cougar that was spotted was actually a house cat Officials on Thursday said a cougar was spotted in a community in Tigard, Oregon but it turned out to be a false alarm. (Nemyrivskyi Viacheslav/kelvinjay/Nemyrivskyi Viacheslav/kelvinjay)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officials on Thursday said a cougar was spotted in a community in Tigard, Oregon but it turned out to be a false alarm.

The City of Tigard said, according to KOIN, that the animal that was spotted at Cook Park appeared to be smaller than what they expected. Turns out the cougar was just a house cat.

“While Tigard has had confirmed sightings in the past, thankfully, this time around, it was not one. It’s better to be cautious and aware, and our community’s vigilance is greatly appreciated,” the City of Tigard said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife on X, formerly known as Twitter, said that “this happens more than you think.”

A woman on Thursday claimed to have seen a cougar around noon in a soccer field, according to a Tigard Police Department report obtained by KPTV. Residents in the area were informed to keep an eye on their surroundings and to make sure that their dogs were on leashes.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, according to the news station, was able to identify the animal in a video as a housecat because of its size compared to its surroundings such as a tree and garage container.

“How do we know it was a house cat not a cougar? The video is grainy but the #1 indicator is its size compared to the tree and compost/garbage bin. Also the fence is likely 6 foot which puts the cat at less than 1 foot in height,” the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said, according to KPTV.