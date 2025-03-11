‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Doctor Who’ actor Simon Fisher-Becker dies

FILE PHOTO: Simon Fisher Becker attends the 2013 Rhode Island Comic Con at Rhode Island Convention Center on November 2, 2013 in Providence, Rhode Island. The "Doctor Who" actor died on March 9. (Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage)

An actor known for his roles in the “Harry Potter” and “Doctor Who” franchises has died.

Simon Fisher-Becker was 63 years old.

Fisher-Becker’s husband Tony Dugdale announced his death in a Facebook post, writing that he died on Sunday, but no cause of death was given.

Hello everyone. This is Tony, Simon's husband . I have some very sad news. At 2:50 this afternoon Simon passed... Posted by Simon Fisher-Becker on Sunday, March 9, 2025

Fisher-Becker’s agent, Kim Barry, told CNN, “I lost not only a client Simon Fisher-Becker, but a close personal friend of 15 years standing. He helped me out enormously and was always kind, gracious and interested in everyone.”

He came to acting as a second career after starting out as a government worker and was laid off, The New York Times reported. He took a drama course and worked as a theater manager and human resources manager while trying to find roles.

He had several bit parts during his career but his most memorable ones were in “Harry Potter” and “Doctor Who.”

He appeared in three episodes in “Doctor Who” as Dorium Maldovar opposite Matt Smith as the Eleventh Doctor and Karen Gillan as Amy Pond, according to his IMDB profile.

He told The Lancashire Telegraph that the role changed his life.

“I was a jobbing actor for many years, but Maldovar changed everything. People were suddenly asking about my availability instead of me asking them about auditions.”

In “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” he played the Hufflepuff house ghost the Frat Friar.

Fisher-Becker in an interview with BTG Interviews had kind words for other actors in the craft, even those who get top billing, saying, “most of the actors I’ve gotten to work with, especially the bigger names, have been utterly delightful and very kind,” CNN reported.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without the kindness of those people.”

In addition to his on-screen appearances, Fisher-Becker also had a social media following as a vlogger. He also wrote several shows and short books about his life, Metro reported.

