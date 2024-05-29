High winds appear to push American Airlines jets away from Dallas-Fort Worth airport gates

Windy day: Some American Airlines jets reportedly were moved away from airport gates due to high winds at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. (Kameraworld/Getty Images)

DALLAS — Winds gusting up to 80 mph on Tuesday at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport appeared to push several American Airlines jets away from their gates, several media outlets reported.

According to the Fort Worth-based carrier, several parked, unoccupied jets were impacted by strong winds that howled through north Texas, The Dallas Morning News reported.

The winds were strong enough to move an American Airlines 737 jet away from its gate, according to WFAA-TV.

A video posted Tuesday by DallasTexasTV on X, formerly known as Twitter, went viral as a parked aircraft appeared to be moving away from a jetbridge during a storm, the Morning News reported.

The plane, which appeared to be a Boeing 737-800, weighs approximately 90,000 pounds when empty, according to the newspaper.

In a statement, American Airlines said there were no injuries, WFAA reported. The airline said that maintenance teams conducted inspections and made any necessary repairs.

The Dallas-Fort Worth airport, along with Love Field in Dallas, canceled several flights on Tuesday because of the heavy winds and “half-dollar” sized hail to the Metroplex area, according to the Morning News.

