Historic rally from 29-point deficit puts Knicks one victory away from NBA title

Karl-Anthony Towns (32) of the New York Knicks celebrates after his team's 107-106 victory against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

NEW YORK — The New York Knicks staged a historic comeback on Wednesday, rallying from a 29-point second-half deficit to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The victory gives the Knicks a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series and puts New York on the verge of its first NBA title since 1973.

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OG Anunoby’s tip-in with 1.2 seconds remaining after Jalen Brunson missed a shot completed the comeback. The Spurs had one more chance but San Antonio’s Stephon Castle bobbled the inbounds pass, The Athletic reported.

Brunson did not miss much, scoring 36 points for New York at Madison Square Garden. Anunoby added 33 points.

The Knicks can claim the franchise’s third title with a victory on Saturday in San Antonio.

OG ANUNOBY WITH THE PUTBACK.



KNICKS COMPLETE THE 29-PT COMEBACK FOR THE WIN.



LARGEST COMEBACK IN NBA FINALS HISTORY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZtWVWY6JsR — NBA (@NBA) June 11, 2026

“You have to have a little luck in life,” Knicks coach Mike Brown said. “You’ve got to have a little luck in sports. But you can also make your luck, too.

“So, you’ve got to have some natural luck and some luck where you’re going to make your own luck, and that was probably the biggest message.”

The previous record for a comeback win in the NBA Finals was a 24-point deficit overcome by the Boston Celtics against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of the 2008 finals, ESPN reported. That rally also gave Boston a 3-1 series lead, and the Celtics clinched that series in six games to end a 12-year title drought, according to the sports news outlet.

“We know it’s a game of runs,” Anunoby said. “We’re a resilient group. We’ve been through a lot. We’ve come back plenty of times when we’re behind. Just staying with it, weathering the storm, not being too down or angry or frustrated.

“Just staying with it, cut down to 18, cut it down to six, push it through. It’s a 48-minute game, just play ‘til the end.”

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama missed a pair of key free throws with 1:47 left that would have put San Antonio ahead by three and given the team a chance to clinch a victory and even the series, KSAT reported.

“It’s just a shot,” Wembanyama said. “You might work on your form hours and hours. At the end of the day it’s just a shot, so you need to shoot it the normal way.”

Now, the Spurs face a large hurdle to win their sixth NBA title and first since 2014.

“It’s going to go one of two ways,” Wembanyama said. “One of two ways, a bad one and a good one. The bad one would be giving up. The good one would be getting stronger through this, getting more together.

“I know this is what we’re going to do.”

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