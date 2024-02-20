‘Home Improvement’ star Zachery Ty Bryan arrested on DUI charge

Zachery Ty Bryan: File photo from 2020. The former "Home Improvement" star is accused of driving under the influence in California on Feb. 17. (Lane County Jail)

Zachery Ty Bryan, who played Brad Taylor on the 1990s television comedy series “Home Improvement,” was arrested over the weekend in California on charges of driving under the influence and contempt of court, authorities said.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Bryan, 42, was arrested on Saturday at 2:36 a.m. PST by La Quinta Sheriff’s Station deputies. Police conducted a traffic stop at 2:01 a.m. on a vehicle suspected of being involved in a traffic collision, USA Today reported.

Deputies “observed indications of impairment” and arrested Bryan for DUI with priors, according to KTLA-TV.

Bryan was also charged with a misdemeanor contempt of court, Entertainment Weekly reported.

His bail was set at $50,000 for the DUI charge and $15,000 for the contempt charge, according to KTLA. According to online booking records, Bryan made bail on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. PST.

It is the latest legal scrape for Bryan. He was arrested on domestic abuse charges in August 2023 in Lane County, Oregon.

In October, Bryan pleaded guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree after reaching a plea deal, USA Today reported. He was sentenced to a week in jail and 36 months of supervised probation, according to the newspaper.

In 2020, Bryan was arrested for alleged domestic violence in 2020 in Oregon and pleaded guilty to two counts in April 2021, USA Today reported.

According to IMDb.com, Bryan most recently appeared in the 2022 television series, “The Guardians of Justice (Will Save You!)”

Bryan is scheduled to appear in court on April 23, online records show.

