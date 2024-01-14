How cold was it in KC? Chiefs coach Andy Reid had icicles on his mustache

Andy Reid: The Chiefs coach discusses a play with an official during Saturday's playoff game. ( David Eulitt/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — How cold was it during Saturday’s AFC playoff game in Kansas City? Well, icicles formed on the walrus mustache of Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

Lambeau Field in Green Bay has been called the frozen tundra, but fans and broadcasters were mesmerized by Reid’s frozen facial hair at frigid Arrowhead Stadium.

The game between the Chiefs and the visiting Miami Dolphins was tied for the fourth coldest in NFL history, according to KMBC-TV. The temperature at kickoff was minus-4 degrees, the television station reported. Wind gusts up to 27 mph put the wind chill factor at minus-27 degrees, The Associated Press reported.

There are LITERAL icicles in Andy Reid's mustache. pic.twitter.com/griIaKKJj1 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 14, 2024

Reid’s frozen ‘stache was shown frequently during the game. Early in the third quarter, sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung answered the question that all viewers had about the two-time Super Bowl-winning coach, the Star reported.

“Yes, he does know that his mustache has frozen,” Hartung told viewers after speaking with Reid.

The coldest game in NFL history remains the “Ice Bowl” on Dec. 31, 1967, when the host Green Bay Packers outlasted the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. Temperatures at kickoff was minus-13 degrees and the wind chill was minus-48.

Predictably, the internet went wild over the icicles hanging from Reid’s mustache, making comments and using memes.

“Hang it in the Louvre,” one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Someone get Andy Reid a hair dryer for his mustache,” another fan wrote.

“It looks like you could pull off and snap back on Reid’s stache right now Mr. Potato Head style,” a third fan commented.

It might have been cold on the field, but Reid had a warm feeling after the game. The Chiefs advanced to the second round of the AFC playoffs with a 26-7 victory against the Dolphins.

Andy Reid’s mustache rn pic.twitter.com/XQ50K1N2VL — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 14, 2024

Andy Reid Tonight pic.twitter.com/jC7VmGW71X — HARD FACTOR (@HardFactorNews) January 14, 2024

