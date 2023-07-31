‘Huge loss’: Celebrities react to death of ‘Pee-wee Herman’ creator Paul Reubens

Remembering "Pee-wee": Fans left notes and items at the star of Paul "Pee-wee Herman" Reubens on Monday at the actor's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Celebrities reacted with shock and sadness on Monday after learning about the death of actor Paul Reubens, best known for his comedy character “Pee-wee Herman.”

Reubens, 70, died Sunday. The star of the children’s television series “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” had kept his health issues a secret, with representatives reporting on the actor’s official Instagram page that he had been battling cancer.

Tim Burton, who directed the 1985 film “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure,” shared a photo of himself and Reubens on Instagram, writing that he was “shocked and saddened.”

“He was a great artist,” Burton wrote. “I’ll miss him.”

Late-night television host Jimmy Kimmel called Reubens “a brilliant and original comedian who made kids laugh and their parents laugh at the same time.”

“He never forgot a birthday and shared his genuine delight for silliness with everyone he met,” Kimmel wrote. My family and I will miss him.”

Former late-night television host Conan O’Brien said that Reubens’ “surreal comedy and unrelenting kindness were a gift to us all.”

“No tweet can capture the magic, generosity, artistry, and devout silliness of Paul Reubens,” O’Brien wrote.

“Tough news here,” comedian and actor Dane Cook tweeted.

“Paul Reubens was such a gifted performer and a nice person. He brought so much joy to people over the years as Pee Wee, my sister and I loved that character,” Cook wrote. “I was privileged to work with him in a film and he was as great in real life as he was on screen.”

Actress Sara Gilbert called Reubens “the kindest and most generous of spirit,” according to AV Club.

“You always made me feel so loved and special,” she wrote. “I hope to be half the friend you were. You are missed. Love you forever, Peewee.”

Actor Mark Hamill thanked Reubens for “the lifetime of laughter.”

Cher posted a line from William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” to honor Reubens, KTLA-TV reported.

“Goodnight sweet prince,” the singer-actress wrote. “May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

Director Paul Feig called Reubens’ death “a huge loss” for comedy.

“This is devastating. Truly heartbreaking,” Feig tweeted. Paul was such a comedy genius. From his Letterman appearances to his TV shows and movies, he was so original and hilarious. And such a sweet man too. This is a huge loss for comedy. Thanks for all the laughs, Paul.”

Other celebrities also weighed in with their thoughts and memories of Reubens.

