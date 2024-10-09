Hurricane Milton: Travel impacted by storm, what you need to know

As Hurricane Milton inches closer to the Florida coastline, airports across the state are closed while at the same time, people continue to try to get out of Milton’s path.
Several airports in the storm’s path closed hours before the expected landfall while others in the state remained open according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Here are the statuses of Florida’s airports provided by the FAA unless otherwise noted:
Orlando International Airport (MCO) - Closed, could reopen by Thursday at 6 p.m.
Tampa International Airport (TPA) - Closed, could reopen on Friday at 8 a.m. ET
Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) - Closed, could reopen on Friday at 9 a.m. ET
Sarasota- Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) - Closed, could reopen on Friday at 6 a.m. ET
Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) - Closed (X.com)
Orlando Executive Airport (ORL) - Closed (WFTV)
Punta Gorda (PGD) - Terminal closed (PGD)
St. Petersburg/Clearwater International Airport (PIE) - Closed, could reopen by Friday at 4 p.m. ET
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) - Open
Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) - Open
Pensacola Regional Airport (PNS) - Open
Key West International Airport (EYW) - Open
Miami International Airport (MIA) - Open
Gainsville Regional Airport (GNV) - Open
Page Field Airport (FMY) - Open
Melbourne International Airport (MLB) - Open
Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) - Open
Tallahassee Regional Airport (TLH) - Open
Panama City-Bay County International Airport (PFN) - Open
Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB) - Open
Naples Muni Airport (APF) - Open
Flights will be impacted by the storm. You should check with your individual carrier to see if there are delays or cancellations.
Here are direct links to the various carriers’ weather advisories and what they are offering:
If your flight is canceled for any reason, you are entitled to a refund, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
If you had travel insurance and some credit cards, they may also offset the costs of flights that have been canceled or delayed, USA Today reported.
