‘I am very, very lucky’: Kate Micucci says she is cancer free after surgery to remove lung cancer

Kate Micucci has given her fans a health update after disclosing last week that she had undergone surgery for lung cancer.
The 43-year-old “Big Bang Theory” actress shared on TikTok, “I just wanted to thank you all so much for the good wishes and all the love that I have received this past week. It meant so much to me and really came at a time that I really needed it so thank you.”
@katiemicucci
Thank you to everyone who sent good wishes this week. It meant so much to me! ❤️ #cancerfree #solucky #update #goodnews #goodnewsontiktok #lungcancer♬ original sound - Katemicucci
She added that she is cancer-free after her surgery to remove cancer from her lung and that she will not need any follow-up treatment.
She said that she will be able to be with her son for Christmas.
Micucci said she never smoked a cigarette in her life, so she was shocked to have developed lung cancer, People magazine reported.
Lung cancer accounts for 1 in 5 cancer deaths, according to the American Cancer Society. It was announced last week that actor Andre Braugher died of lung cancer after being diagnosed a few months ago.
©2023 Cox Media Group