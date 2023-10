Israel Hamas War: At least 25 Americans killed (live updates)

Day 6 GAZA CITY, GAZA - OCTOBER 12: Palestinian citizens inspect damage to their homes caused by Israeli airstrikes on October 12, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. At least 1,200 people, including at least 326 children, have been killed and more than 300,000 displaced, after Israel launched sustained retaliatory air strikes after a large-scale attack by Hamas. On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza by land, sea, and air, killing 1000 people and wounding more than 2000. Israeli soldiers and civilians have also been taken hostage by Hamas and moved into Gaza. The attack prompted a declaration of war by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images) (Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says at least 25 Americans have been killed in the war between Israel and Hamas. The number had increased by three since Wednesday.

“Tragically, the number of innocent lives claimed by Hamas’ heinous attacks continues to rise. Among those, we now know that at least 25 American citizens were killed,” Blinken said.

Netanyahu: Hamas should be ‘crushed’

Update 7:58 a.m. EDT Oct. 12: During an appearance with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Hamas should be “crushed,” comparing the group to ISIS.

“Hamas is ISIS, and just as ISIS was crushed, so too will Hamas be crushed and Hamas should be treated exactly the way ISIS was treated. They should be spat out from the community of nations. No leader should meet with them, no country should harbor them. And those that do should be sanctioned,” Netanyahu said, according to CNN.

He also praised the U.S., thanking America for the “incredible support for Israel.”

Blinken: ‘I come before you not only as the U.S. Secretary of State but also as a Jew’

Update 7:40 a.m. EDT Oct. 12: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Binken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave public statements after they met behind closed doors at the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, The New York Times reported.

“I come before you not only as the U.S. Secretary of State but also as a Jew,” Blinken told Netanyahu at the beginning of the appearance, adding, “I understand on a personal level the harrowing echoes that Hamas’s massacres carry for Israeli Jews and for Jews everywhere.”

Blinken’s stepfather, Samual Pisar, was a survivor of the Nazi concentration camps during the Holocaust.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Update 6:47 a.m. EDT Oct. 12: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Tel Aviv meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, CNN reported.

I’m in Israel today to make one thing clear: The United States stands with Israel and its people, and we will always stand — resolutely — against terrorism. pic.twitter.com/25KCfkjp3S — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 12, 2023

He also plans to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Friday, The Associated Press reported.

Blinken will work to get more than 100 people that Israel says Hamas is holding hostage. Some of the hostages may be U.S. citizens, Reuters reported.

At least 22 Americans have been killed since Hamas attacked Israel on Saturday.

“That number could still go up, and it probably will,” Blinken said, according to Reuters.

The State Department said there are between 500 and 600 Americans in Gaza and that the agency is trying to get them to safety, The New York Times reported.

Original report: CNN reported that at least 1,354 people have been killed in Gaza with 6,049 injured in strikes carried out by Israel, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

Two Palestinians were killed in the West Bank during a funeral in Qusra, The Associated Press reported. Video from the incident showed Jewish settlers in cars swerving into a procession before stopping and opening fire.

The two killed were a father, a local official in the Fatah party, and his son, an off-duty security officer.

One of the most shocking and disturbing claims from the nearly-week-long war — reports that babies had been decapitated — is being questioned.

An Israeli official told CNN that while Hamas attackers have been carrying out beheadings, “we cannot confirm if the victims were men or women, soldiers or civilians, adults or children.”

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces said that an attack at the Kfar Aza kibbutz was a “massacre” with women, children, toddlers and the elderly “brutally butchered in an ISIS way of action,” CNN reported. A spokesperson for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had also relayed the information.

