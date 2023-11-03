Israel-Hamas war: Israel claims responsibility to an attack on an ambulance outside hospital in Gaza

Israel Escalates Ground Operations And Aerial Attacks In Campaign To Defeat Hamas SDEROT, ISRAEL - NOVEMBER 03: Israeli military vehicles travel near the border with the Gaza Strip on November 3, 2023 in Sderot, Israel. In the fourth week of Israel's response to Hamas's Oct 7 attacks, the Israeli PM said the current war would be a long one and would amount to a "second war of independence." In the wake Hamas's attacks that left 1,400 dead and 230 kidnapped, Israel launched a sustained bombardment of the Gaza Strip and began a ground invasion to vanquish the militant group that governs the Palestinian territory. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images) (Amir Levy/Getty Images)

Israel claimed responsibility for an attack on an ambulance that was outside of a hospital in Gaza.

A spokesperson with the health ministry in Gaza, Ashraf al-Qidra, said that the ambulance was part of a convoy that Israel had targeted leaving al-Shifa Hospital, according to Reuters.

At least 15 people were killed and around 50 were injured, the Hamas-run health authorities said Friday, according to CNN

Israeli Defense Forces said that it received information that Hamas was using the ambulance to transfer militants and weapons, the Wall Street Journal reported.

A Hamas terrorist cell was identified using an ambulance. In response, an IDF aircraft struck and neutralized the Hamas terrorists, who were operating within the ambulance.



We emphasize that this area in Gaza is a war zone. Civilians are repeatedly called upon to evacuate… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 3, 2023

“An IDF aircraft struck an ambulance that was identified by forces as being used by a Hamas terrorist cell in close proximity to their position in the battle zone,” Israel Defense Forces said in a statement obtained by CNN.

“A number of Hamas terrorist operatives were killed in the strike… We have information which demonstrates that Hamas’ method of operation is to transfer terror operatives and weapons in ambulances,” the statement said.

Dr. Ashraf Al-Qidra said, according to CNN, that officials had organized a medical convoy from the hospital and that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was informed about it. The convoy was reportedly headed to the Rafah Crossing.

“When the ambulances moved towards the south, the occupation [Israel] targeted the ambulances in multiple locations, including on the gate of Al-Shifa medical compound,” he said, according to CNN. “The Israeli occupation targeted intentionally those ambulances.”