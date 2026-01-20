‘It’s good and nice’: TikTok creator’s Dr Pepper jingle featured as ad during CFP final

A Dr Pepper jingle posted by a TikTok user became a viral sensation -- and became an ad during the College Football Playoff title game broadcast.

A homemade jingle for Dr Pepper that became a sensation on TikTok made an appearance as an advertisement during Monday night’s College Football Playoff championship game.

On Dec. 23, Romeo Bingham posted a short but catchy jingle -- “Dr Pepper, baby, it’s good and nice,” Ad Age reported. It quickly generated 25 million views on the social media platform, inspiring other content creators to generate remixes, dances and their self-made commercial stints.

The 15-second ad, which aired twice Monday night, was created by Deutsch.

“College football is the temple that Dr Pepper is most closely connected to,” Ben Sylvan, the soft drink’s senior vice president of connected media, said in a statement.

Bingham, 25, a caregiver from Tacoma, Washington, told Ad Age that they were already a Dr Pepper fan before posting the video.

The creator initially believed the original post would reach “maybe 200,000 likes” but never dreamed that it would create a following that eventually landed the jingle on national television.

“I was blown away once it took off like that,” Bingham said.

Sylvan called the jingle “a brick to the head moment” for Dr Pepper.

“The signal was so loud that ignoring it wasn’t really an option,” he said.

Dr Pepper said it licensed the jingle from Bingham as part of the activation. The brand will be working with the creator on more social content over the coming months, Sylvan said.

“I would like to thank all of my supporters and all of the Dr Pepper fans and everybody in between who rallied together to make this moment happen,” Bingham said. “I’m usually silly, and I know this is silly, but I really am genuinely thankful and I can’t. Thank you to everyone that made this happen.”

©2026 Cox Media Group