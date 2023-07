James Lewis FILE PHOTO: James Lewis, 76, walks in August in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Some investigators have renewed their efforts to pin the Tylenol murders on Lewis, who was convicted of sending an extortion letter to manufacturer Johnson & Johnson but has repeatedly denied being the Tylenol killer. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) (Chicago Tribune/TNS)

James Lewis, the sole suspect in the 1982 Tylenol murders, died Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Police in Cambridge, Massachusetts, told WBBM-TV that he was found dead in his apartment on Sunday afternoon. His death was “determined to not be suspicious,” the news station reported.

He was 76, according to WLS-TV.

