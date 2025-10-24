Jay Cutler’s DUI arrest police body camera video released

In this handout provided by the Franklin Police Department, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler poses for a booking photo after being arrested on charges of a DUI and possession of multiple weapons while intoxicated on October 17, 2024, in Franklin, Tennessee. He pleaded guilty to DUI and the other charges were dropped earlier this year. (Photo by Franklin Police Department via Getty Images)

Police in Tennessee have released the video from former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler’s DUI arrest.

Cutler was arrested last October when he hit an SUV with his truck.

In the video released this week, the SUV’s driver can be seen telling police that Cutler hit his vehicle and then tried to leave, but Cutler had gone down a one-way street and could not go any further, WSMV reported.

He also allegedly offered the driver of the SUV $2,000 after the crash to not call the police, WLS reported.

The officers then noticed Cutler’s body language, WSMV reported and asked him how much alcohol he had.

Police said they smelled a “strong odor of alcohol," he was slurring his words and had bloodshot eyes, WLS and ESPN reported.

At first, the former quarterback said none, then admitted that he had “a little bit.”

Cutler then declined to do field sobriety tests, so an officer handcuffed him, placing him in the back seat of his cruiser.

Cutler was charged with driving under the influence, possessing a gun while intoxicated, among other charges.

He agreed to a plea deal in August and admitted to DUI, while the other charges were dropped.

Cutler was sentenced to four days in jail, a term he had to serve before the end of September and to pay a $350 fine.

He served two and a half days and was released, People magazine reported.

His Tennessee license was revoked, he was placed on one year of unsupervised probation and ordered to take a DUI safety class.

The SUV driver has sued Cutler for injuries he said he had from the crash, and is asking for $25,000 in damages, WSMV reported.

