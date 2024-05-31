Jennifer Lopez cancels ‘This is Me… Live’ Tour

Jennifer Lopez NAUCALPAN DE JUAREZ, MEXICO - MAY 21: Jennifer Lopez poses during the 'Atlas' Mexico City Fan Event at Plaza Toreo Parque Central on May 21, 2024 in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images) (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez announced on Friday that her tour has been canceled.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” Lopez said in a statement, according to Rolling Stone. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”

“Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family, and close friends,” representatives for Live Nation said, according to Rolling Stone.

Lopez announced the cancelation of her tour in a newsletter to fans on Friday. She also shared a statement on her website. Variety reported that it wasn’t a surprise that it was canceled due to poor ticket sales.

The tour was supposed to run from June through August for her latest album, “This Is Me... Now” which came out in February, People Magazine reported.

The tour was supposed to go to over 30 cities starting with Orlando, CBS News reported.

She recently promoted the release of her Netflix movie, “Atlas” which came out on the platform on May 24, People Magazine reported.

Tickets to the tour will be refunded automatically for anyone who ought tickets through Ticketmaster, Rolling Stone reported. If you purchased tickets through third-party sites, contact them for information.

