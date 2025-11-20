Jets CB Kris Boyd ‘coming along,’ breathing on his own after shooting

The New York Jets cornerback was shot in the abdomen.
Kris Boyd: The New York Jets cornerback was impoving after he was shot early Sunday in New York City. (Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

New York Jets cornerback and special teams player Kris Boyd‘s condition was upgraded to stable as he recovers from a gunshot wound, police said.

Boyd, 29, was shot outside a New York City restaurant on West 38th Street in midtown Manhattan at an address listed for Sei Less restaurant. The New York City Police Department said the victim was shot in the abdomen and was taken to an area hospital.

Boyd has undergone multiple procedures to have the bullet removed from his right lung.

“God is real, God is powerful!” Boyd, 29, said in a post on his Instagram story Wednesday afternoon.

Jets cornerback Kris Boyd critical after suffering gunshot wound in NYC

“I’m coming along, starting to breathe on my own now,” he wrote. “Sincerely appreciate everyone!”

Boyd was involved in an altercation outside Sei Less after it closed, a spokesperson for the restaurant said on Monday.

Boyd was accompanied by teammates Jamien Sherwood and Irvin Charles, ESPN reported, citing an anonymous source.

Jets coach Aaron Glenn said he has spoken to Glenn, calling their conversation “upbeat.”

Boyd and his friends got into a scuffle outside the restaurant with a group that included the person police are looking for, ABC News reported, citing police sources.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday.

Police released surveillance footage and pictures of the man sought in the shooting.

Boyd, a six-year NFL veteran who has played for the Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans before joining the Jets as a free agent, has not appeared in a game during the 2025 regular season. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during a preseason team scrimmage in August.

Boyd was a seventh-round draft pick of the Vikings in the 2019 NFL draft.

