John Elway’s former agent, business partner, Jeff Sperbeck dies after golf cart incident

A former agent and current business partner of former quarterback John Elway has died.

Jeff Sperbeck was 62 years old.

Sperbeck was hurt on Saturday at The Madison Club in La Quinta, California, The Associated Press reported.

Officials at the Riverside County Fire Department said that someone had fallen out of a golf cart and had to be taken to a trauma center. The person who fell out of the cart was not identified at the time.

But the coroner’s office confirmed Sperbeck was hurt Saturday and the address of the location where he was injured was the golf club.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s office was notified about the incident on Monday, ABC News reported. The office is investigating.

Sperbeck was Elway’s manager in 1990 when the NFL star was the quarterback for the Denver Broncos. Over 30 years, Sperbeck represented more than 100 players.

He also managed Elway’s business empire, including restaurants, car dealerships and a winery, the AP reported.

Elway released a statement to the AP, which read, "I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken by the passing of my close friend, business partner and agent Jeff Sperbeck.

“There are no words to truly express the profound sadness I feel with the sudden loss of someone who has meant so much to me. My heart and deepest sympathies go out to Jeff’s wife, Cori; his children Carly, Sam and Jackson; and everyone who knew and loved him. Jeff will be deeply missed for the loyalty, wisdom, friendship and love he brought into my life and the lives of so many others.”

Sperbeck’s family also released a statement shared by NBC Sports, which read, "We are deeply saddened to share the passing of our beloved Jeff Sperbeck. He was a wonderful father, husband, brother, son and friend to many and will be profoundly missed by all. We are grieving this unimaginable loss as a family alongside our dearest friends, the Elway’s, and the many other clients Jeff called friends. We are grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of support that we have received and ask for privacy for our family at this difficult time.”

