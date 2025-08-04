Josh Brolin says he has ‘trepidation’ about ‘The Goonies’ sequel

FILE PHOTO: Josh Brolin attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema's "Weapons" at The United Theater on Broadway on July 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

One of the stars of “The Goonies” original film said he has concerns about the proposed sequel to the 1980s classic.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight during an event for “Weapons,” Josh Brolin said that he hopes there is a sequel because “The experience was so great. The movie is received so well generation after generation. It’s just everything good about it. The trepidation that I have is that you release something else that taints that. I don’t want to taint what my memory of it.”

He went on to say, “It’s like, oh, we came up with another, and then ‘The Goonies’ grew up and then they came out with their walkers and they fell off the cliff because they couldn’t see very well, like what are you going to do? I don’t know, maybe it could be great,” adding that “If (Steven) Spielberg approves it, you know it’s going to be good.”

Brolin said there have been five scripts proposed for a sequel and nothing has been approved.

In “The Goonies,” released in 1985, Brolin played Brand, the older brother of Sean Astin’s Mikey, who went on a hunt looking a pirate’s long-lost treasure, saving their town that was threatened by the development of a golf course.

The original film was directed by Richard Donner and written by Chris Columbus and Spielberg. Spielberg was an executive producer while Donner was a producer on the film.

