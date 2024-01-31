Judge dismisses Disney lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NEW HAMPSHIRE - JANUARY 17: Republican presidential candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters at LaBelle Winery on January 17, 2024 in Rockingham County, New Hampshire. DeSantis, who finished second behind frontrunner, former U.S. President Donald Trump in this week's Iowa caucuses, is campaigning in New Hampshire ahead of that state's primary on January 23 before moving on to South Carolina on Friday. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — On Wednesday, a federal judge dismissed Walt Disney Co.’s lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The lawsuit was filed last April by Walt Disney Parks and Resorts and it accused DeSantis of using his political power in order to punish the company for its right to free speech, CNN reported.

U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor said that the company lacked standing in its lawsuit against DeSantis and his appointees to Walt Disney World’s governing district, WFTV reported.

“Disney lacks standing to sue the Governor or the Secretary,” the judge said in his ruling which was obtained by Reuters, according to a court filing.

“It is true that the laws did not affect all districts, and it is true (at least accepting Disney’s allegations) that Disney faces the brunt of the harm,” Winsor wrote, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “But Disney offers no support for its argument that the court is to undertake line drawing to determine just how many others a law must cover to avoid ‘singling out’ those they affect most.”

The lawsuit came after a feud between DeSantis and Disney sparked in 2022, WFTV reported. It was over Disney’s opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act which is also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law by its critics. The Parental Rights in Education Act reportedly banned lessons in classrooms on sexual orientation and gender identity in early education. It was a law that DeSantis supported.

DeSantis and some Republican legislators reportedly retaliated against Disney for objecting to the law by taking over the district in which was controlled by Disney for decades, the news outlet reported. They also added five board members to the board that are supporters of the Florida governor.

“This is an important case with serious implications for the rule of law, and it will not end here,” a Disney spokesman told WFTV “If left unchallenged, this would set a dangerous precedent and give license to states to weaponize their official powers to punish the expression of political viewpoints they disagree with. We are determined to press forward with our case.”

Another separate lawsuit remains pending in an Orlando state court, the news outlet reported.

