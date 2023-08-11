Judge revokes FTX founder Sam Banksman-Fried’s bail

Sam Bankman-Fried NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrives for a bail hearing at Manhattan Federal Court on August 11, 2023 in New York City. Federal prosecutors are asking U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan to revoke Bankman-Fried's bail and to be jailed until his October criminal trial. Bankman-Fried who has pleaded not guilty to multiple conspiracy and fraud charges was accused of witness tampering after the New York Times published a story featuring personal documents of Caroline Ellison, former Alameda Research CEO. Judge Kaplan will also hear arguments on the gag order placed on Bankman-Fried that was placed as part of his bail agreement for the alleged witness tampering. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was ordered to jail Friday after a federal judge in New York revoked his bail.

The founder of collapsed cryptocurrency FTX, Bankman-Friend, 31, was ordered back to jail on Friday after a New York federal judge revoked his bail, according to The New York Times.

Bankman-Friend is facing allegations that he swindled investors and misappropriated billions of dollars’ worth of customer deposits.

Bankman-Fried has been under house arrest at his parents’ house in Palo Alto, California since his arrest back in December for fraud charges, the Times reported. It was an arrangement that Judge Lewis A. Kaplan of the Federal District Court said had to end. This came following an argument prosecutors made claiming that Bankman-Fried gave documents to the media about a witness involved in his case.

The Times said that the dispute in court was due to an article their outlet reported last month that detailed private writings from Caroline Ellison who was an executive in Bankman-Fried’s company. Ellison also reportedly dated Bankman-Fried. She pleaded not guilty to fraud charges and agrees to cooperate with the investigation into Bankman-Fried.

Prosecutors in court filings claim that Bankman-Fried provided the documents to the Times in order to intimidate Ellison ahead of his trial which is expected to take place in October, the newspaper reported.

It was also learned that Bankman-Fried had been talking to a couple of other journalists and an author named Michael Lewis who happened to be writing a book about FTX. The Times reported that his book is expected to be released the week Bankman-Fried’s trial starts.

Kaplan said that there was probable cause to believe he had tried to tamper with witnesses at least twice, according to CNN. The judge said a gag order would not be sufficient in this instance.