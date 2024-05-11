Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan headed to Preakness

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 04: Jockey Brian J. Hernandez Jr. celebrates atop of Mystik Dan after winning the 150th running of the the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Mystik Dan Jockey Brian J. Hernandez Jr. celebrates atop Mystik Dan after winning the 150th running of the the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 4, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Trainer Kenny McPeek announced that Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan is heading to the 149th Preakness Stakes, according to The Associated Press.

“All systems go,” McPeek said Saturday, according to the AP. “The horse is doing fantastic.”

The Preakness Stakes, the second jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown, is expected to take place on May 18 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, USA Today reported.

McPeek was skeptical at first for having the horse participate because of the quick turnaround from the Derby but he consulted with the horse’s owners and made the decision together, USA Today reported.

Mystik Dan beat Sierra Leone and Forever Young by a nose at the Kentucky Derby. According to USA Today, officials had to look at photos before figuring out who actually won the race.

There will be just one other horse from the Derby at the Preakness which is 17th place Just Steel, the AP reported. Just Steel has been trained by Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukes, 88.

