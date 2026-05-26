Kidnapping attempt of woman thwarted by 85-year-old man, police say

File photo. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who is accused of attempting to kidnap a 25-year-old woman.

An Oregon man posing as a utility worker attempted to kidnap a woman earlier this month but was thwarted by an 85-year-old man, authorities said.

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Matthew Hokulii Aranda, 42, of Medford, allegedly used a stun gun to incapacitate the 25-year-old woman while she was working as a caregiver at a mobile home park, KOIN reported.

Aranda was indicted by a Jackson County jury on May 13, according to Oregon online court records.

He faces two counts of assault, two counts of attempted kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, two counts of stalking, unlawful use of a global positioning system device, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing, court records show.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on May 8 in Medford.

Investigators said that while posing as a utility worker, Aranda waited for the victim for several hours before attacking her, KDRV reported.

The 85-year-old resident heard the woman’s screams and confronted Aranda, the sheriff’s office said.

Aranda then allegedly used the stun gun on the good Samaritan, but the woman was able to escape to her vehicle during the confrontation.

Deputies said Aranda chased the woman with a large hunting knife, jumping onto her vehicle’s hood as she drove away, KOIN reported.

Deputies said that Aranda was injured when he fell off the hood, and they later confirmed that the suspect had broken his leg.

Law enforcement located Aranda injured and hiding in a nearby bush, the sheriff’s office said. He was arrested without further incident.

The sheriff’s office has not released any other details, including the condition of the man who intervened.

A pretrial conference for Aranda is scheduled on July 27, online court records show.

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