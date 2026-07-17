Kris Jenner’s mother, Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Shannon, dies

FILE PHOTO: Mary Jo Shannon arrives at Kim Kardashian's apartment on May 20, 2014, in Paris, France. Shannon died on July 16 at the age of 91. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images)

Kris Jenner announced the death of her mother, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon.

Shannon was 91 years old.

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Jenner shared on Instagram, “Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ. There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye. My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters … to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted.”

A cause of death and details surrounding Shannon’s passing were not shared, TMZ reported.

Shannon was born Mary Jo Campbell on July 26, 1934. She married her high school sweetheart but divorced after only two months, according to the Los Angeles Times. She then married Jenner’s father, Robert “Bob” True Houghton, in 1954 and welcomed Jenner the following year. The couple broke up after seven years. Shannon eventually remarried Harry Shannon, a businessman. They were together until he died in 2003.

Shannon, who founded children’s boutique Shannon & Co. in 1980, was frequently on the family’s reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” People magazine reported.

Kim Kardashian paid tribute to her grandmother on Instagram, writing, “You taught all of us the importance of family, and those values are something we’ll carry with us forever!!!!! You were the woman who showed me what it meant to be a hardworking businesswoman. You gave me my very first job at your store in San Diego and taught me lessons about work ethic, strength, and confidence that I’ve carried with me ever since.”

The younger Kardashian had some blowback after a post of her and her sister Khloe drinking on a boat on a lake went out just after their mother announced their grandmother’s death. Kim Kardashian explained that the post had been previously scheduled and that she had been with her mother and grandmother over the past week, the Times reported.

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