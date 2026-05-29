Krispy Kreme $1.6M settlement could net customers a lot of dough

Krispy Kreme has settled a class action lawsuit for $1.6 million, with some customers eligible for a $3,500 payout.

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The lawsuit was filed over a 2024 cyberattack that exposed bank account information and Social Security numbers of some customers. The suit claimed the doughnut company did not do enough to protect customers’ information, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Those who experienced fraud or lost money due to the cyberattack are eligible for a portion of the settlement, approximately $3,500.

People whose information was exposed but did not suffer a financial loss may be eligible for $75.

You have to act quickly to file a claim. The deadline to do so is June 22. You will have to submit receipts, bank statements or other records to prove the financial loss.

You can also object to the settlement or exclude yourself, the settlement website said. That deadline is June 6.

Some people will also receive a year of free credit monitoring and identity theft protection.

Krispy Kreme did not admit wrongdoing but agreed to strengthen its cybersecurity, the Times reported.

The settlement website said that those unsure whether they qualify for a portion should contact the settlement administrator, the newspaper reported.

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