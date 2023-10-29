At least 15 shot with 2 in critical condition at Chicago Halloween party Over a dozen people were injured during a shooting at a Halloween party early Sunday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood in Chicago. (Marek SLUSARCZYK)

CHICAGO — Over a dozen people were injured during a shooting at a Halloween party early Sunday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood in Chicago.

Chicago Police Department said the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of South Pulaski Road, according to WLS-TV.

When officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly saw a man shooting, according to the news station. The man fled the area but was later arrested.

Witnesses said, according to WBBM, that a fight broke out at a Halloween party. Things escalated after a man was not allowed entry into the party after the DJ announced that the party was ending soon.

Six women and nine were injured in the shooting, police said, according to WLS-TV. The ages of the victims ranged from 26 to 53 years old.

A 26-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man were taken to the hospital in critical condition. According to the news station, the other victims were listed in good condition initially. Their current conditions have not been released.

Police said a handgun was recovered, WBBM reported.

The name of the suspect has not been released. Charges are pending, according to WGN-TV.