Lego unveils new set honoring ‘The X-Files’ TV series

Gillian Anderson, star of "The X-Files," shows off her mini-figure that will featured in a Lego set that honors the iconic television series.

The set is out there -- and will be available soon.

Lego and “The X-Files” star Gillian Anderson announced its new set, based on the television series from the 1990s that featured Anderson as Dana Scully and David Duchovny as Fox Mulder.

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The 1,478-piece set, which has a suggested retail price of $199, will be available on Aug. 4. The set will also feature eight mini-figures, including Mulder and Scully.

“The X-Files” set is part of the company’s fan-favorite Lego Ideas line, according to Variety. Users submit ideas for products, which are then considered for production as official Lego sets.

According to Variety, “The X-Files” Lego set will feature a detailed replica of Mulder’s office. There also will be a forest-clearing scene and a hovering UFO.

Lego Unveils 'The X-Files' 1,478-Piece Set Featuring Mulder and Scully Minifigures (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/QhZwPZtIXD — Variety (@Variety) July 21, 2026

In addition to Mulder and Scully, mini-figures will depict Walter Skinner, Mr. X, Alex Krycek, Carl Busch, The Flukeman and a gray alien.

Other items in the set will be “I Want to Believe” poster, an “X-Files” dossier, “The Truth is Out There” tile and pencils lodged in the ceiling of Mulder’s office. There also will be a nod toward Mulder’s sunflower seed habit, according to Variety.

“Seeing myself in minifigure form is both surreal and oddly delightful -- there’s something very charming about being ‘miniaturised,’” Anderson said in a statement. “The whole set is a brilliant celebration of the ‘X-Files’ which I hope fans enjoy revisiting in this way -- I know I can’t wait to put tiny Scully on my shelf.”

Anderson participated in a promotional film featuring a nod to Scully as she pursues an investigation that leads her to the Lego set.

Brent Waller, a fan designer and 3-D artist from Australia, submitted the original idea for the set, Variety reported.

The entertainment news outlet said that Lego Insiders Early Access members will be able to purchase the set early, beginning on Aug. 1 at Lego.com. For customers who buy the set between Aug. 1 and Aug. 10, Lego will also include “‘The X-Files’: Scully’s Lab” as a bonus gift -- while supplies last.

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