Lindsay Lohan, Bader Shammas welcome first baby

The “Parent Trap” star Lindsay Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas welcomed a baby boy.

A rep confirmed the news in a statement Monday to The Associated Press. The rep said that the parents have welcomed a “beautiful, healthy son” who is named Luai.

Luai is an Arabic name meaning “shield or protector,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. Lohan reportedly gave birth to her baby in Dubai.

“The family is over the moon in love,” the rep said in the statement, according to the AP.

Lohan announced that she and Shammas were expecting a baby in March on Instagram with a photo of a baby onesie that said “coming soon” on it, the Hollywood Reporter said.

Last month in an interview with Allure magazine, Lohan talked about her excitement for the future, according to the AP.

“I can’t wait to see what the feeling is and what it’s like to just be a mom,” she said, according to the AP. “It’s overwhelming in a good way.” Lohan also said she recently spoke with her “Freaky Friday co-star Jamie Lee Curtis.

“I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently, and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine,’” she said, according to the AP.

Lohan announced on her last birthday that she and Shammas got married, according to the Hollywood Reporter. She posted on Instagram that last Nov. that they were engaged and her reps at the time said that they had been dating for about three years.

