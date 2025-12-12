Lindsey Vonn wins World Cup downhill at age 41, five years after retiring

Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn ST MORITZ, SWITZERLAND - DECEMBER 12: Lindsey Vonn of Team United States celebrates during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill on December 12, 2025 in St Moritz, Switzerland. (Photo by Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) (Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Lindsey Vonn has proven she still has what it takes to compete.

After a titanium knee implant and being retired for five years, Vonn won the World Cup downhill competition at St. Moritz.

Read more trending news

She had been trailing 0.61 after the first two time checks, The Associated Press reported.

But then she powered back and was 1.16 seconds ahead of Mirjam Puchner of Austria. The lead was cut slightly to 0.98 of a second with Puchner’s teammate Magdalena Egger taking second.

At one point, she sped down the hill at 74 mph.

“It was an amazing day, I couldn’t be happier, pretty emotional,” Vonn said after the race, according to RTS. “I felt good this summer but I wasn’t sure how fast I was. I think today, I guess I know now how fast I am.”

The race was Vonn’s first win since March 2018, the AP reported.

She hopes to earn another gold medal at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in February.

Her run on Friday was one for the record books, with her now being the oldest World Cup winner. The previous record was held by Didier Cuche, who was 37 when he won a men’s Super-G in 2012. The oldest female winner was Federica Brigonone, who won last season, Reuters reported.

0 of 29

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!