Llama drama: California troopers corral ‘Challenger,’ who trotted across interstate

Maybe this llama was hoping to join Santa and his reindeer.

Challenger, wearing a festive red harness, broke free from his owner’s property and trotted across the snow-covered lanes of Interstate 80 in the California mountains near Donner Summit on Thursday, authorities said.

According to a social media post by the California Highway Patrol in Truckee, the llama was spotted running along the westbound lanes of I-80.

“Our officers are always prepared for anything … even llamas,” state troopers wrote.

Officer Daniel Tanguay responded to the scene and found Challenger, The Sacramento Bee reported.

The animal was led back to its owner, according to the newspaper.

“Challenger was returned to his owners and he promised not to go looking for Santa Claus again,” CHP Truckee officials wrote in their Facebook post.