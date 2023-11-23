Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023: Balloons, Santa & Cher kickoff the holiday season

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Santa Claus is seen during the 97th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on November 23, 2023. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP) (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images) (YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY — Snoopy, SpongeBob Squarepants, Bluey, Grogu and many other balloons filled the sky in New York City Thursday morning as bands performed along the streets during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade..

This year’s parade was the 97th time it has been held since 1924, The Associated Press. reported.

The parade started Thursday on Manhattan’s Upper West Side then through Central Park and ended up at Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street at 8:30 a.m., according to the AP.

Cher performed right before Santa Claus arrived at the end of the parade. According to the AP, Cher just released her first Christmas album. Cher performed “DJ Play a Christmas Song” from her album, according to the Today Show.

The parade this year has 5,000 volunteers, 16 character balloons, 26 floats, 32 heritage and novelty balloons, over 700 clowns, 12 marching bands and nine groups performed, according to the Today Show.

Here we go, it’s officially the holiday season!



The 97th Annual @Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade has kicked off — Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃 pic.twitter.com/nFK2bL0rxq — NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) November 23, 2023

New balloons this year included Leo the Lizard which is about 40 feet tall, according to the AP. A new Beagle Scout Snoopy balloon made its way through the parade to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first time Snoopy appeared in the Peanuts comics.

President Biden and Jill Biden called during the parade, according to the AP.

“We’re the greatest nation in the world. We should focus on that. We should focus on dealing with our problems and stop the rancor,” Biden said.

A slew of entertainers that participated in the parade include:

Bell Biv DeVoe

Brandy

Chicago

En Vogue

ENHYPEN

David Foster and Katharine McPhee

Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors

Jessie James Decker

Ashley Park, with the cast and Muppets of “Sesame Street”

Pentatonix

Paul Russell

Amanda Shaw and Alex Smith

Manuel Turizo

U.S. Olympic Silver Medalist Jordan Chiles

U.S. Paralympian Ezra Frech

U.S. Paralympic Gold Medalist Jessica Long

Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke