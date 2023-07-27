Man accused of dunking woman’s head into ‘vat of tar-like substance’

Accused: Marshall Dimick is accused of forcing a woman's head into a vat containing a "tar-like" substance. (Levy County Sheriff's Office)

BRONSON, Fla. — A north-central Florida man is accused of dunking a woman’s head into a vat containing a “tar-like substance” during a domestic dispute, authorities said.

According to a news release on Monday from the Levy County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall Dimick, 55, of Rosewood was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a firearm and four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Deputies said that the victim and Dimick got into an argument on July 20, WJCB-TV reported. According to the victim, Dimick allegedly forced her head into the vat containing a tar-like substance used to treat clam and oyster bags, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Dimick, a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing a firearm, allegedly pointed a shotgun at the victim and choked her until she was nearly unconscious.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of chemical burns on her face and arms, WCJB reported.

Deputies conducting an investigation discovered that Dimick had removed several firearms from the residence before law enforcement officials arrived, the sheriff’s office said. The guns were located and recovered from a neighboring property and Dimick was arrested.

Dimick is being held at the Levy County Detention Center, with bail set at $550,000, online records show.