Man accused of intoxication was waving can of Florida Man beer, police say

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Police arrested a man on Tuesday on a disorderly conduct charge after he yelled at passing vehicles while waving a can of Florida Man beer.

You can guess where this happened.

Seth Frederick Thomas, 39, a transient whose last listed address was Largo, Florida, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, a second-degree misdemeanor, according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

Oh, #Florida! Man arrested for “yelling at traffic while walking in the roadway in front of traffic and refusing to stop” was doing so while drinking "Florida Man" brand beer. https://t.co/LtGzMXJqvq pic.twitter.com/Ch4uFcRpyk — Craig Pittman (@craigtimes) June 24, 2023

According to Pinellas County online court records, an arrest affidavit stated that Thomas was drinking an alcoholic beverage “and did cause (a) public disturbance” in Seminole, another city in Pinellas County.

“While intoxicated and drinking (a) can of ‘Florida Man’ beer, the defendant was yelling at traffic while walking in the roadway,” the affidavit stated.

The sheriff’s office said that Thomas was walking in front of vehicles and was “refusing to stop.”

Florida Man Double IPA is a real beer, by the way, the Miami Herald reported. It is produced by Cigar City Brewing in Tampa, about 24 miles east of Seminole.

“This hopped-up whopper of a beer is big in character and guaranteed to sear itself into your memory,” the brewery notes in its description of Florida Man beer. “Just like ‘the world’s worst superhero,’ Florida Man.”

The beer is listed at 8.5% alcohol by volume, according to the Cigar City Brewery website.

Thomas was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and was released on Wednesday night after posting $100 bail, online records show.