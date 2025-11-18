Man accused of killing social media influencer Girlalala

The South Florida resident is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend, a social media influencer.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. — A South Florida man is accused of killing his girlfriend, a social media influencer with a large online following, after they got into an argument, authorities said.

According to Broward County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Shanoyd Whyte Jr., 25, of Lauderdale Lakes, was charged with first-degree murder with a firearm in connection with the death of Maurice Harrison, 21, of Pompano Beach, who is known as Girlalala.

Deputies and paramedics discovered Harrison, a transgender who identified as a woman, sitting in the passenger side seat of a car parked in Lauderdale Lakes at about 7 p.m. ET.

A Lauderdale Lakes man allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend, a social media influencer with a prominent following, during an argument on Friday night, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. https://t.co/sJ4T7WAbye — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) November 18, 2025

Harrison was shot several times, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said. Harrison died after being taken to an area hospital.

Whyte was at the scene and was arrested, Grossman said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Whyte and Harrison had been arguing inside the vehicle and the dispute turned into a physical fight. Harrison was subsequently shot in the car, deputies said.

Whyte told detectives he and Harrison had been in a years-long relationship.

Harrison’s TikTok account, on which she described herself as a “wig influencer,” has almost 300,000 followers. Whyte and Harrison frequently made videos together that Harrison shared on her social media accounts, the Sun Sentinel reported.

Whyte is being held without bond, according to online booking records.

Jatavia Johnson, founder of the rap duo City Girls and better known by her stage name of JT, donated $5,000 to a GoFundMe page for Harrison’s funeral arrangements.

© 2025 Cox Media Group