Man accused of shooting brother during argument over Xbox A man has been arrested after he reportedly shot his brother during an argument in Mesa, Arizona over an Xbox console. (juniorbeep/Getty Images)

MESA, Ariz. — A man has been arrested after he reportedly shot his brother during an argument in Mesa, Arizona over an Xbox console.

>> Read more trending news

Mesa Police Department said that just before 8 p.m., Lucas Edens, 30, and his brother were fighting over an Xbox video game console at a house near Center Street and Brown Road, according to KTVK.

During the argument, Edens reportedly grabbed a gun and shot his brother in the foot, police said, according to the news outlet.

Edens then allegedly barricaded himself inside a storage shed, according to KPNX. Tempe SWAT team was sent out to assist in apprehending the suspect.

The brother that was shot was taken to the hospital, the news station reported.

His injuries are non-life-threatening. Edens was also taken to the hospital as a precaution due to the heat, KSAZ reported.

Police arrested Edens and he is facing multiple charges, according to KTVK.