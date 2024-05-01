Man arrested after officials said he kicked bison in Yellowstone

Man accused of kicking bison FILE PHOTO: A man visiting Yellowstone was accused of kicking a bison at the park. (Tom Tietz/natureguy - stock.adobe.com)

A man from Idaho has been arrested and charged after National Park Service officials said he kicked a bison last month.

>> Read more trending news

Park officials said Clarence Yoder of Idaho Falls, Idaho, got too close to a bison on April 21 and got hurt.

Rangers were told that a person was harassing the herd and kicking one of the animals in the leg. They eventually found the man’s car near the West Entrance of the park and stopped him in West Yellowstone, Montana.

Officials said that Yoder had a minor injury from the encounter with the bison and was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released.

Yoder was then charged with being under the influence of alcohol to a degree that may endanger oneself, disorderly conduct, approaching wildlife and disturbing wildlife according to a news release.

McKenna Bass was also in the car with Yoder and was charged with driving under the influence and disturbing wildlife, and interference for failure to yield to emergency light activation.

Both Yoder and Bass pleaded not guilty.

They face fines and jail time if convicted, the National Park Service said.

© 2024 Cox Media Group